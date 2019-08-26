A recent controversy over the state’s largest charter school is being cited, predictably, as evidence of a systemic problem. Instead, it illustrates why the system is working as intended.
The school in question is Georgia Cyber Academy, an online school with some 10,000 students across the state. For a few years, the school has been at loggerheads with K12, the company that helps operate it.
The school’s governing board finally decided to sever ties with the company. That has led to accusations from both sides, dueling complaints filed with the State Charter Schools Commission, and disruption for pupils trying to resume their studies this fall.
Not being privy to all that has gone on in the case, I’ll withhold judgment about who’s to blame. I only want to point out how the case undermines some lazy but widely circulated arguments against charter schools:
1. Charter schools are private, for-profit schools. Wrong. Charter schools are wholly public schools. Public entities (local school boards and/or the state) authorize them to open and can shut them down. Public tax dollars fund them. They are open to all children, although enrollment constraints — imposed by those public charter authorizers — force many of them to use lotteries to determine which children actually get to attend them.
2. OK, but they’re public schools run by for-profit companies. First, the vast majority of Georgia’s charter schools do not employ private charter management companies. So we’re talking about a distinct minority of all charter schools.
Second, even among that distinct minority, it’s pretty rare for the school and the company to have such public and irreconcilable differences. That’s why the story of Georgia Cyber Academy and K12 has been so novel: We just don’t see it happen very often.
Finally, it’s worth noting the schools that employ these management companies are doing just that: employing them. In this case, the charter board was ultimately in charge and capable of firing the management company. That’s how it’s supposed to work if things go badly.
3. Fine, but there’s no place for profits in public education. Really? Public school districts also employ for-profit companies for various needs: food service, construction projects, after-school programs, maintenance, and of course textbooks and other materials. There is a company serving some need or another, and making a profit, for public school systems everywhere.
The notion of a company making a profit while serving public schools seems to make some people believe the taxpayer is somehow losing out. But the opposite may be true: Funding doesn’t go up just because a private company is involved, and students need not be shortchanged in other ways. Often, the company can make a profit simply by cutting bloated administrative staffs that traditional public schools tolerate far too often.
And while employing a management company in this way may feel different somehow, at the end of the day it represents a service the school’s board thought a private entity could deliver better or more efficiently. Whether that’s true depends on the quality of the contract between the two sides. In this case, each side believes the contract is to its advantage; but again, this kind of conflict is quite rare.
4. Even so, introducing a profit motive makes people more likely to commit wrongdoing. That’s quite a stretch, considering Georgia public schools have produced cheating scandals (tied to bonus payments) in Atlanta and Dougherty County, bribery convictions for misspending of federal money for technology in Atlanta, and an ongoing racketeering case in Floyd County – just off the top of my head. Those aren’t the norm by any means, but neither is the Georgia Cyber Academy case.
It’s unfortunate that Georgia Cyber Academy and K12 weren’t able to make it work. But if something bad has to happen, we might as well learn from it. In this case, that means realizing this is by far the exception when it comes to charters.
Kyle Wingfield is president and CEO of the Georgia Public Policy Foundation: www.georgiapolicy.org.