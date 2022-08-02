My firstborn child was plagued starting at an early age by severe cluster headaches, which were often preceded by dark circles underneath her eyes. The pain was debilitating and, as a young child, frequently resulted in her curled up in a fetal position and weeping.

In daughter Barclay’s case, a multitude of tests would follow, ranging from allergies to a CAT scan and MRI looking for potential brain tumors. Those days, which turned into weeks, awaiting a report and test results felt like some of the longest days in our lives. Though eventually what turned out to be a diagnosis of cluster migraines, which are still part of her life today, I also cannot quite express the relief I felt when told that her scans were clean and clear, and there were no tumors on or near her brain causing the severe pain.

Bill Crane is a senior communications strategist who began his career in broadcasting and has worked at the state capitol and in Washington in both political parties. Contact him at bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

