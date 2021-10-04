Business has been booming in Georgia for the last decade. State officials have passed business-friendly legislation and incentives that have allowed the state to grow tremendously.
If you need proof of that, just look at the nation’s leading corporate site selection magazine, Area Development. The publication has designated Georgia as the “top state for doing business” for the eighth year in a row, according to Capitol Beat News Service.
Area Development does its rankings by polling approximately 50 of the leading site consulting firms from around the country. They consider 13 categories when ranking the states, and Georgia was first in five of them — overall cost of doing business, cooperative and responsive state government, competitive labor environment, workforce development programs, and available real estate.
What is more impressive is that Georgia was able to keep its spot at the top when the COVID-19 pandemic has affected every part of our society, especially the economic sector. Despite the pandemic, Georgia was able to set new records for economic development during its last fiscal year with nearly $11 billion in new investments.
That is an increase of 46% over fiscal year 2020. There were also more than 33,000 jobs created across the state, which beat the previous record by 5%.
Of course, this job creation will go for naught if people don’t start returning to work.
Employers are still finding it difficult to fill open spots. You don’t have to go far to find a business with a “Help Wanted” sign posted pretty prominently on its premises.
If you are out of work at the moment, we encourage you to take the initiative to seek out some of these places with the “Help Wanted” signs posted.
The government can’t keep paying people to stay at home. There are effective vaccines available to help prevent COVID-19 transmission, which means we have a means to safely begin to return to the things we missed throughout 2020 like indoor dining, football games and movie theaters, just to name a few.
Thankfully, Glynn County seems to be rebounding from the recent surge of cases caused by the delta variant. Our vaccination numbers are still too low, though, so we encourage everyone who is medically cleared to get vaccinated to do so.
The fact that the state is still thriving on the business front despite the pandemic is quite the accomplishment. It will only stay that way, though, if we can get everyone back to work.