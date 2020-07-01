After my writing last month on race and racial discrimination in labor markets, I received feedback from more than one reader explaining his experiences as an employer and arguing that those experiences, not personal prejudice, were their reasons for intentionally avoiding hiring minorities.
On one hand, I understand these responses. Most of us do not like to think of ourselves as having prejudice or practicing discrimination. These words have negative connotation and are hard to recognize or deal with, especially in the context of our own thoughts and actions.
On the other hand, I was perplexed by these responses. In the process of explaining their actions not to be discriminatory, they described examples of behavior that, in fact, is textbook discrimination.
In economics, we model discrimination using a coefficient that represents someone’s preference against hiring a certain type of worker. That preference could be formed based on any information, misinformation, or experience. But, where that preference exists, regardless of why it exists, it leads to discriminatory practices and inefficiencies in production.
Theoretically, a non-discriminating employer will choose the number of workers to hire based on the productivity of the workers, the market wage for this type of worker, and the market price of the good or service being produced.
Let’s consider, for example, a firm producing widgets. In terms of widgets produced, the value of a worker to the firm is the difference between the number of widgets the firm produced without that worker and the number of widgets the firm can produce with the worker. This difference is known as the worker’s Marginal Product.
The dollar value of that worker to the firm, then, is the worker’s Marginal Product multiplied by the price for which each widget is sold in the market. This is known by a couple of interchangeable names — the Value of the Marginal Product (VMP) or the Marginal Revenue Product (MRP).
When deciding whether to hire a worker, the firm should compare that worker’s value to the firm (VMP) to the cost of hiring the worker (wage). As long as the VMP is higher than the wage, the firm benefits from hiring the worker.
Now, let’s add the discrimination coefficient, d. If the employer, for any reason, has a preference not to hire non-white workers, we represent that preference using d, the non-wage cost of hiring the worker. You can think of this cost as a psychological cost or, perhaps, a true cost in terms of reduced sales if the employer is acting based on his customers’ prejudices.
Where this type of discrimination exists, the total cost of hiring a non-white worker is the wage plus d. You can see, then, how the hiring decision is now distorted. Rather than considering the true, market cost of hiring, the employer now considers a non-market, preference-based cost. Fewer non-white workers are hired, since now a higher VMP would be necessary to overcome the added discrimination coefficient and make the hire worthwhile.
The result is inefficiency. The employer hires the most preferred worker over the most productive worker, often paying a premium in wages to get that preferred worker.
In summary, here is my reply to those who wrote me detailing their experiences and reasons for not hiring from certain groups:
A few bad experiences with people of a certain race may change one’s discrimination coefficient and make them less likely to hire from that group. But, those few experiences do not reflect a change in the productive potential (VMP) of individuals in that group.
Making business decisions based on one’s preferences for hiring or not hiring people of a particular race — regardless of how those preferences were formed and regardless of whether those preferences carry over into personal relationships and interactions — is racial discrimination.
Dr. Melissa Trussell is a professor in the School of Business and Public Management at College of Coastal Georgia who works with the college’s Reg Murphy Center for Economic and Policy Studies. Contact her at mtrussell@ccga.edu.