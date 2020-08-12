Fall semester at the College of Coastal Georgia begins on Monday. I can’t wait.
The College of Coastal Georgia is a special place. It is not an aloof ivory tower with its nose turned up to the rest of the world. It’s a down to earth, look-you-square-in-the-eyes, work-hard-in-the-trenches college.
It has a unique culture. It is warm and welcoming. It treats students as individuals. It challenges students to discover and be their best. It works students hard.
The people who work at CCGA are exceptionally talented and supremely dedicated to the success of every student. They are also kind, generous and quick to smile.
Humor is highly valued at the College of Coastal Georgia. We like to laugh here. It’s part of the culture.
In academics, teaching is our specialty. Teaching is what sets us apart. The teaching at College of Coastal Georgia is as good as it gets anywhere on the planet.
To be part of such a college is a joy. So is watching college students learn.
Often, the most important lessons students learn in college are not the lessons they expected to learn.
Ask freshmen what they expect to learn in college and invariably they’ll say something about knowledge and ability in a field that will lead to a satisfying career.
But give those students time and ask them on their graduation day what they learned in college. They won’t talk about the knowledge and ability they learned in their field, not at first.
They’ll talk about the virtues they learned. Three in particular.
Virtue number one: the combination of discipline, hard work and perseverance. Most students come to college thinking that success in college depends entirely on intelligence. It doesn’t. Intelligence comes in handy in college. But it’s not nearly enough.
College subjects are complex and difficult. In college, students are not asked to regurgitate information. They are asked to think, to imagine, to understand.
Understanding does not just happen; it takes hard work. A lot of hard work over a long period of time. That means discipline and perseverance.
When college is done right, students learn that the joy of doing something well is only attained through hard work, discipline and perseverance.
Virtue number two: humility. College dishes out humility frequently and in super-size portions.
I’m not talking about grades of C, D or F on tests and papers, though college serves up plenty of that. I’m talking about something more profound.
When college is done right, students learn very quickly that the world of life, people and ideas is much, much, much larger than they ever imagined. They learn how little of it they — or anyone else — really understands. And they realize, shock of shocks, that they are not the center of it all.
Wisdom brings humility.
Virtue number three: appreciation of others. A student struggles in class. She gets help from a classmate she doesn’t even know. Each student is now a better person.
A student sees his teacher outside the library and asks a question he was afraid to ask in class. It’s a question the teacher has never been asked. The two spend the rest of the day pondering the question. Each is now a better person.
To read a book is to listen to another person.
College is countless tiny encounters in which people learn from each other and become better human beings for doing so. Learning from others helps one appreciate others.
That’s what happens at the College of Coastal Georgia every day.