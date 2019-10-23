Last week for this column, my colleague Dr. Don Mathews wrote about how Glynn County compares to Georgia and the U.S. in terms of several key demographic and economic statistics. For the most part, we do not fare too poorly compared with the big picture. But, reading his piece last week brought to my mind one I had written a couple years ago.
One of the very first times I wrote for The Brunswick News, back in 2017, I wrote about the 4-mile divide separating two very different Glynn Counties. That divide, of course, is the F.J. Torras Causeway between the city of Brunswick and St. Simons Island.
When Dr. Mathews writes that the median household income of Glynn County ($47,546) is below those of Georgia ($52,977) and the U.S. ($63,179), it is important to remember that this stat incorporates households from both sides of the causeway.
The Census Bureau reports a median household income of $24,417 for Brunswick and of $78,782 for St. Simons.
In 2017, the average net worth of a household in zip code 31522 (St. Simons) was $1,744,845, while the average net worth of a household in zip code 31520 (Brunswick) was $156,363.
The Geographic Information System (GIS) company Esri created a wealth ranking of all U.S. zip codes with population greater than 200 or with more than 100 households, a total of 28,470 zip codes. According to their ranking, where No. 1 is the wealthiest zip code, St. Simons is 1,101 and Brunswick is 27,814.
Oh, and for those who are interested, Sea Island is, of course, in a league of its own with average net worth of $2,787,451 and a wealth ranking of 498.
The income and wealth inequality in Glynn County is not a surprise to anyone who has spent much time here. But, it is troubling to many. I have heard more than once from non-profits working to combat poverty associated issues in Brunswick who are unable to qualify for certain grants or government assistance because our county-level data are so skewed by island wealth that they mask the severity of needs in Brunswick.
Economists and others at College of Coastal Georgia believe much of the answer to bridging the gap between St. Simons and Brunswick lies not in those external sources of aid — though those things certainly could help — but in creating opportunities for Brunswick’s residents through local entrepreneurship and building social capital.
This is why we sponsor events like One Million Cups, which brings entrepreneurs together each month to connect and give and receive advice. And this is why we have begun to dream about a mentoring center in downtown Brunswick.
I bet if you asked most of those islanders with high net worth to tell you their stories, you would hear a lot about the people who helped and mentored them along the way. For many, the difference between poverty and wealth lies in the strength of their social network.
To bridge the income and wealth gap in our community, we need to continue to create environments in which we are bridging the social capital gap.