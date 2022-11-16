Vengeance is mine sayeth the Lord in Deuteronomy 32:35. Brian Kemp is too nice a guy to say something like that publicly, plus he has been a bit too busy recently to be poking around in Deuteronomy. So, I will say it for him. Vengeance is his.

Kemp defeated Democrat and national media darling Stacey Abrams 53.4% to 45.8% and was reelected to a second term as Georgia’s 83rd governor, The margin was wide enough that Abrams actually conceded, unlike 2018.

