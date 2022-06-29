In March 2021, I wrote a column analyzing the potential effects of the new voting rights bill that was passed in the Georgia legislature. In that column, I questioned whether the bill might have the effect of favoring older voters, restricting minority voters and impacting turnout of more moderate voters. Georgia’s May 2022 primaries were the first major election since the state’s election law was enacted last summer. A little over a year later, these midterm primaries can begin to offer some data to these policy questions by telling us who voted and in what numbers.
First, let’s look at the voting population’s demographic breakdown in Glynn. The largest proportion of our voters are over 60 (38%). Eighteen- to 29-year-olds make up 17%, 30-39 at 14%, 40-49 at 14%, and 50- to 59-year-olds are at 16%. We have slightly more female voters (54%) than male (45%). Finally, 67% of the Glynn electorate are White, 20% Black non-Hispanic, 2% Hispanic, 1% Asian/Pacific Islander and 10% others.
In the May 2022 Glynn County primaries, we had 58,812 active voters on the register compared to 51,320 in the 2018 midterms. That represents a 14% increase in registrations with 10,417 voters casting a ballot in 2018 (20.3% turnout) versus 13,287 (22.6% turnout) in 2022. In the 2018 primary, 30% of party-specific voters pulled a Democratic ballot and 70% pulled a Republican ballot. This year, Democratic ballots dropped from 2018 to 26.4% with an increase in Republican ballots to 73.5%. It should be noted, of course, that the Republican gubernatorial race was contested and likely impacted the number of voters participating in that primary.
Runoffs statistically have much lower turnout than the general primary, and that remained true in both the 2018 June runoffs (13.9% turnout) and the June 2022 runoffs (13% turnout) in Glynn County. Midterms also tend to have lower overall turnout than presidential election years.
In 2020, the May primary turnout was 29.6%. This suggests that in our county, registrations increased significantly, and turnout was slightly higher for a midterm in 2022, but still lower than a Presidential election year.
Statewide, Georgia saw record turnout for the May primaries with the Secretary of State’s office reporting a 168% increase over the 2018 midterm primaries. Looking at the highest state office on the ballot, 1.9 million eligible Georgia voters cast a ballot this year in the gubernatorial primary, compared to roughly 1.2 million who did so in 2018.
At the precinct level, the St. Simons Island precincts had the greatest turnout rate of 40% in the 2022 May primary. The greater Brunswick areas (eg. N. Glynn, Sterling, Exit 29) turned out at rates of between 20 and 25%, while Blythe Island was at 28%. Precincts closer to the city of Brunswick (eg. Howard Coffin, Arco, Urbana-Perry, College Place, Ballard) ranged from just 1-16% turnout.
Think back to the demographics of our county — 38% of our voters are over 60 years old, and the largest proportion of that age group are located on St. Simons according to our 2020 census. We also know from the census data that the largest proportion of African American or Black residents are found in the city of Brunswick.
So, when we intersect the demographic data and the precinct data, it appears that White voters over age 60 showed up in the greatest numbers for the Glynn primaries. Is this different from our last primary? Not really. There were some fluctuations — significant registration growth, an uptick in overall turnout and a small decrease in Democratic ballots — but there was not a major wave this year.
I suspect a few factors are at play that help explain why. First, since the elections law was passed, there has been significant energy on the part of nonprofits in Georgia to register and educate voters. Events like “Souls to the Polls” in Spalding County or the efforts of groups like A Better Glynn certainly contribute to the registration numbers we are seeing not only in Glynn, but statewide. This kind of grassroots activity is known to energize turnout as well. Next, Georgia is an open primary state. This means that crossover voting on the other party’s ballot is allowed. This may account for the small decrease in Democratic ballots cast this year given the field of Republican candidates in the gubernatorial race.
Finally, it could be that people in Glynn County simply remain committed to participating in democracy and in spite of elections laws, they did whatever they needed to get their ballot counted.
The picture will become even clearer as more data are available following the November midterms.