Economics has been described as the study of how people and firms, which really are just extensions of people, make decisions.
I am fascinated by the variables involved in economic decision-making that cannot be predicted by economic theory. Specifically, I enjoy thinking about and observing individuals’ preferences — the likes, dislikes, and indifferences that are intrinsic to our being and motivate the choices we make.
Given one’s preferences, economics provides the tools to predict behavior. But, preferences themselves are largely unpredictable and vary widely from one person to another.
This makes the world interesting and keeps economists on our toes.
I have written here recently about common preferences that seem irrational to economists or others.
A couple weeks ago, I came across a post on social media that has had me pondering yet another instance of interesting, often irrational economic behavior. January was sex trafficking awareness month, and the post named prostitution among types of trafficking with the claim, “Prostitution is not a choice.”
But of course prostitution is a choice, especially if we are talking about prostitution among adults, who know what they are doing. Right?
Literally, yes. Every conscious behavior is a choice in the economic sense.
In economics, when we talk about decision-making, we focus as much on what is not chosen as what is chosen. Choosing A always means sacrificing B, the next best option.
The value of B is the cost (aka opportunity cost) of choosing A; thus, if an individual chooses A, we may assume that according to that individual’s preferences, the value of A is greater than the value of B.
It follows that for someone to choose prostitution, her next best option must be even worse. And this, I suspect, is to what the post I saw refers.
Prostitution is a choice in the most basic economic sense of the word, but for many women, the next best option for themselves and their children is homelessness, hunger, injury or loss of life to violence. And, so, practically, they are left with no choice.
An outsider could point to alternatives for making ends meet but for many prostituted women, psychological forces are as strong as economic ones. If a woman has never known a different life and has learned to survive even in the worst of circumstances, moving out of that world and into the unknown can seem an impossible step.
Behavioral economists call this bounded rationality. Humans are only capable of making rational choices within the context of what we know. A choice is only a choice if we know and believe that it is.
I am encouraged by the work of Brunswick nonprofit Faithful Love.
Faithful Love offers counseling and support to women who have been victims of sex trafficking or sexual exploitation, and they also provide the women they serve with an economic opportunity superior to prostitution.
The women of Faithful Love are taught to make jewelry and are paid a fair hourly wage for their work.
Over time, Faithful Love staff report they have seen women begin to realize what they are emotionally and economically capable of accomplishing and to believe that they can step out of the only world they know. Their sphere of bounded rationality grows larger, and their set of available choices increases.
The jewelry is sold in a few local shops and in Faithful Love’s shop on Etsy, and proceeds help to continue the organization’s work of empowering women to choose a life outside of prostitution.
As Faithful Love and others continue the fight against sex trafficking, it is important to keep in mind the crucial roles of opportunity cost and bounded rationality in decision-making.
We must be intentional about providing girls and women with better options, educating them on the choices available to them, and pouring into them until they are physically and psychologically empowered to choose.