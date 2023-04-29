A friend recently suggested I check out Tim Urban’s new book, “What’s Our Problem?: A Self-Help Book for Societies.” Its impact was chilling because it touched upon a critically important and ominous topic: the silencing of free speech by those with differing views.

The book was written by a left-wing progressive whose perspectives might seem unlikely to resonate with me. But the author’s observations and assessments resonated.

