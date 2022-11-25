Among the key headlines from the 2022 election were gains by Republicans among minority voters.

According to the AP VoteCast survey, Republican House candidates got 14% of the Black vote, almost twice the 8% of the Black vote that Republicans captured in 2020 and 2018.

More from this section

Sheriff Jump wins public safety award

Sheriff Jump wins public safety award

Nearly a year after perhaps the most intense criminal trial in Glynn County’s history, Masonic Lodge #717 awarded Sheriff Neal Jump its annual public safety award for his office’s handling of security.