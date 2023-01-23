A Black man from Washington, D.C., named Keenan Anderson resisted arrest while visiting Los Angeles. To subdue him, Los Angeles police officers tased him several times. He later died of cardiac arrest at a hospital. He was also a cousin of Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors.

NPR wrote: “According to the accompanying police statement, an LAPD officer, whose name has not yet been released, first encountered Anderson at 3:38 p.m. PT on Jan. 3, when Anderson flagged him down for help with a traffic collision. The officer found Anderson ‘running in the middle of the street and exhibiting erratic behavior.’ ... Others involved in the collision said Anderson had caused it, (Los Angeles Police Chief Michel) Moore said during a news conference Wednesday. Moore also said that Anderson had committed a felony hit-and-run and that another person involved in the collision said Anderson tried to steal a vehicle.”

