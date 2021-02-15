One of the best things about America is that anyone can rise up from the worst of circumstances and still achieve their dreams. Our history is built on people who did just that, transforming America into the greatest country in the world.
Of course, some circumstances are worse than others. Slavery and the subsequent treatment of Black Americans in the aftermath of that horrible practice coming to an end, didn’t provide an even playing field for all Americans to achieve their dreams.
Even with the limitations that racism and discrimination placed on Black Americans, there were those who achieved great things and left an indelible mark on the United States and the entire world. It is important that we celebrate their contributions.
In that vein, every president since 1976 has designated February as Black History Month. It’s a month where we put the spotlight on those who have been forgotten when it comes to the history of America.
Black History is American History, and Black Americans have been making positive contributions to society.
The works of Black inventors have improved a wide range of aspects of our society. Garrett Morgan’s three-light traffic light has become a staple for dictating traffic flow. Frederick McKinley Jones’ refrigerated trucks paved the way for us to preserve food and other goods so they could be taken to all reaches of the country.
And while Thomas Edison invented the light bulb, it was Lewis Latimer who came up with the carbon light bulb filament that made for longer lasting bulbs. They are just a few examples of the ways Black Americans have contributed to the inventive and entrepreneurial spirit of our country.
That same spirit can be found in our local history as well. While he wasn’t an inventor, J.S. Peterson was one of the Golden Isles’ top businessmen in the 1920s. He built a movie theater, a night club on St. Simons Island where some of the biggest names of the day made stops and plenty of other property. He was among the area’s richest people.
There are more examples of people like Peterson who rose above those despicable circumstances to achieve a lot. It’s important that we remember their contributions to our society.
So take some time this month to learn about how much Black Americans have achieved, and feel free to keep it up the rest of the year too.