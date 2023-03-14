During his 2022 State of the Union address, President Joe Biden promised he would “keep doing everything in my power” to eliminate “ghost guns you can buy online and assemble at home.” But Biden actually tried to do something that was not in his power: He purported to ban that previously legal business by administrative decree, provoking a preliminary injunction that was expanded last week.

In a rule that took effect last August, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) rewrote federal law in a vain attempt to prevent Americans from making their own guns. That rule is part of a pattern: The Biden and Trump administrations both have sought to unilaterally impose new gun controls, reversing long-standing ATF positions while defying the rule of law and the separation of powers.

Carter tours Golden Isles Veterans Village

During a tour of the Golden Isles Veterans Village on Monday, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, praised the volunteers and donors who have contributed to the 30 dwellings and the community center.

Signs of spring popping up at Bullington's

Bullington St. Simons Island, a men’s clothing shop packed with stylish, timeless menswear and gifts, and located in the Frederica North Shopping Center, has the spring apparel men want to wear to work, social events and on the golf course this spring.

Brand new lab opens at Fort Frederica

The first class of young archaeologists will process their finds at Fort Frederica next week in a brand new lab a few feet from where they dug up and screened artifacts from the 1740s.