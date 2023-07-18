Politics is sometimes little more than marketing. As evidence, behold the sudden use of the term “Bidenomics” by Democrats to describe administration policies of the past few years. Indeed, what’s being branded as “new” is nothing but the same old program of big spending, big regulations and big cronyism. The only difference is that it’s on a much bigger scale.

The administration will need all the marketing it can get to sell these ideas, especially to a public that’s been giving it approval ratings in the thirties. But no marketing effort should distract us from the economic realities of the past two years.

