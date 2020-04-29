As a young economist I intrinsically understood the importance of entrepreneurs. It was part of my graduate training. Yet, I could always find more interesting, I thought, areas of research like statistical regimes shifts in monetary and fiscal policy. So, my current interest in entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship has come late in the game. Anyway, I’m glad it is here now.
I have come to believe two things about entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship. At its most fundamental level, entrepreneurship is essentially problem solving. Everyone is, in one way or another, an entrepreneur. Successful entrepreneurs have solved problems of others. Second, in the darkest of places, those with little hope, you will find an entrepreneur. During these times problems seem insurmountable. Yet these are times when entrepreneurs see the greatest opportunity.
One day our public health sleuths will know ‘person zero’ — the first person in the world to contract COVID-19 from some animal. We will also know the first day COVID-19 found its way into the United States. It is shortly after this latter discovery when we heard the first call for the federal government to do something. When first identified, COVID-19 became a problem for government to solve. Next we heard that the federal government was not prepared for, what people reluctantly called, a pandemic. And finally, we heard that, while it was not initially prepared, the federal government was expected to find new and creative solutions for the problem facing the country. Is this the definition of insanity?
What happened next in my loose timeline is what usually (always?) happens when government, or anyone for that matter, starts looking for new and creative solutions to a problem. The rule-making bureaucracy gets in the way. Were tests approved by the various alphabet agencies? Could doctors, nurses and other health care professionals easily cross state lines, maintain licenses and avoid liability issues? What was the range of service for medical technicians? Could insurance companies get reimbursed from other agencies in other states? And on and on. It seems like the first thing government does when faced with a problem, is to learn from other parts of the government what the first part can and cannot do. Government, at any level, is often the source of barriers to problem solving. In the end, nothing is solved, fingers are pointed, problems get more complicated, and infections and deaths grow as the virus develops a more uncontrollable life of its own. Bureaucracies don’t have a mind. The regulatory regimes grows which could be seen as its real goal.
Then, it happened. I wonder if it came out of sense of frustration and helplessness. President Trump asked private labs to help process tests. After making this request, I wonder if he heard that they, the private labs, wanted to help but that there were barriers that government had created at different times in the past that made participation by the labs difficult if not impossible.
The Trump administration heard them and then took action. That was when barriers started coming down and the private sector started to address the problem. Entrepreneurial creativity (in whatever form) could now play a role in defeating COVID-19. New tests were created. We learned that respirators could be made from parts of pickup trucks. Mike Lindell, the My Pillow Guy, could produce badly needed masks and that small Airon Corporation licensed its creative ventilator technology to productive capacity rich Ford and GE Healthcare to manufacture 50,000 units of their ventilators by July and then 30,000 ever month thereafter. And then there is the man who figured out how to make face shields with his 3-D printer. He has made over 300.
Let us also not forget innovations in treatments and vaccines from the small (Gilead) to the large (Johnson & Johnson), to Project ALPHA of the MIT Laboratory for Financial Engineering imagined by Director Andrew Lo. The goal of ALPHA is to more accurately measure risks of clinical trials, which will minimize failures, leading to faster approvals and to more investment capital for breakthrough therapies. Treatments get to market much faster.
When all this is over and we get to eat out, drink coffee and sit close to our friends, the history that is written will recognize the important role played by a free entrepreneurial people. This, I believe, was and will be our salvation coupled with wonderful health care professionals. The entrepreneurial response could have never occurred, never, under socialism. Maybe we will also change our opinion of the things that government can, cannot, or should never do. For certain, one thing government needs to do is remove barriers. This is an important lesson for all leaders to learn.
Finally, maybe some of us need to begin to value entrepreneurs and not, for example, dismiss the My Pillow Guy with a laugh. I heard such laughter as I waited for to-go food standing at the appropriate social distance while sheltering in place. I wanted to ask the laughing person how many masks they had made that day. I bet the over and under is zero. Mike Lindell made 50,000 for our health care heroes.