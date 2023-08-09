I’m about to get myself in trouble again. I’m still smarting from the Trump Harrumphs who accuse me of being a left-wing commie pinko because I’m tired of his whining about losing an election Ronald Reagan would have won in a landslide.

I have also upset a lot of Baptists who inform me I’m destined for hellfire and damnation because I have questioned why Apostle Paul decided 19 centuries ago that women weren’t qualified to be preachers. If I am headed to the netherworld, I no doubt will meet a lot of Methodists there because we think our female ministers can out-preach the Baptist guys six days a week and twice on Sunday. Amen.

