The Beloved Woman Who Shared My Name used to tell her grandsons, “You are free to make any decision you wish. Just remember that with those decisions come consequences, good or bad.” I thought about those wise words while pondering some very bad decisions that have cost two people their lives and have cast a pall over my alma mater.

Chandler LeCroy, 24, a recruiting specialist for the University of Georgia football team, and Devin Willock, 20, an offensive lineman, were killed in the early morning hours of Jan. 15 in a car crash after celebrating UGA’s second consecutive national championship win. Two other passengers, recruiting staff member, Tory Bowles, 26, and offensive tackle Warren McClendon, 21, survived.

More from this section

Terry Creek Outfall cleanup continues

Terry Creek Outfall cleanup continues

Huge piles and stacks of granite stone, concrete block and other materials continue to grow east of Pinova Inc. as work continues on a new outfall canal that drains the property formerly owned by Hercules.

Historic landmark gets spruced up

Historic landmark gets spruced up

A Sea Island Co. landscape crew began to work Monday planting silver palmettos, green palmettos, spartina and azaleas at the historic visitor center on the west end of the F.J. Torras Causeway.