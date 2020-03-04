We are approaching the midpoint of spring semester. By now, I have spent seven weeks pounding students with the idea that when trade is free and unrestricted, and individuals and firms behave in their own self-interest, the market price that emerges is the magic price that results in economic efficiency and maximum social welfare.
And then this week, I ruin the magic with one big “But….”
Markets are magical and should be left alone, but there are some exceptions.
One exception is in the case of asymmetric information. When one party in a transaction knows more about the quality of the product or service being traded than the other party does, a market outcome will tend to favor the party with more information and may not result in efficiency.
There has been an interesting case of this in the news recently involving the rental market for farmland and an app called Tillable.
Real estate markets, including the market for land, are particularly susceptible to information asymmetries. Typically, the owner of real estate knows more about the structure and history of the land or building than the buyer knows ahead of a sale, and buyers face a significant disadvantage in determining their own willingness to pay for the property. This is where, sometimes, markets need regulatory help, like home inspection requirements or laws requiring sellers to disclose certain maintenance issues prior to closing.
Another, more market-based solution would be for a third party to find a way to collect and distribute the missing information. Enter, Tillable.
Tillable is an app that is being described as “the Airbnb for farmland.” Founded in 2017, Tillable has mostly operated in farmland rental markets in the Midwest, where, according to NPR, half of all farmland is rented from landlords who do not live on the land.
Since many farmers have rented the same land year after year, information asymmetry often exists in the opposite direction from what we usually would expect in real estate. The farmer often knows more about the value of the land he or she rents than the landowner does.
Tillable has compiled publicly available tax data and fertility data from the USDA, and using that data, they offer to rent from landowners for what Tillable considers to be a fair market price. They then post the land to their app, making it available to farmers to sublease.
Tillable claims their app should help both landowners — by giving them more information about the value of their land — and farmers — by making it simpler for them to find available land to rent.
Tillable reports that many landowners have taken their offers and signed up to use Tillable. But, what has made the news is that farmers are blasting Twitter with their extreme unhappiness about Tillable’s interfering with their relationships with their landowners.
Farmers were especially angry about Tillable’s proposed partnership with another agtech company, Climate Corporation, who provide farmers with equipment to automate data collection on a farm’s productivity. Tillable claims they would not access data from Climate without farmers’ consent, but farmers still balk at the idea of Tillable’s sharing their farm productivity data with their landlords. To keep their farmers happy, Climate has cancelled the deal with Tillable.
From an economic perspective, this is a classic case study on winners and losers in a market with information asymmetry. Tillable is helping to correct a market failure brought on by information asymmetry, which would improve market efficiency and could benefit both sides of the market. But, farmers have long enjoyed low rental rates due to their landlords’ lack of information about the true value of their land, so they resist this change.
It will be fascinating to watch as this continues to play out in this and similar markets.