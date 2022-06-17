If you come across any significant construction work being done, it’s not out of the ordinary to find a sign nearby asking for passersby to “pardon our progress.” That message could also apply to many of the roads in Glynn County in the coming days.
Canal Road had one lane closed on Thursday to carry out an emergency power line replacement for a pole that was struck by a vehicle. A lane of Canal Road will also be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday near Harry Driggers Boulevard.
That isn’t the only road work currently underway. Work was underway Thursday on the area of Altama Connector and Spur 25 with lane closures as the intersection undergoes improvements.
There are more projects coming in the future. The Georgia Department of Transportation is closing in on beginning its project to widen U.S. 17 from Yacht Road to Harry Driggers. Contractor. Plant Improvement received notice to proceed with the project on May 26. Up next for the project is a closed pre-construction conference between GDOT and Plant Improvement where Plant will inform GDOT the date it expects to start.
Projects in the works that could also adversely affect traffic flow in our area include the possible installation of a roundabout at the intersections of Sea Island and Frederica roads on St. Simons Island and the eventual replacement of both the MacKay River Bridge in Brunswick and the Darien River Bridge in McIntosh County.
It doesn’t take construction to snarl traffic in the area during the summer. As tourists flock to the area, it inevitably leads to more cars on the road and more traffic. Add in a fender bender or a more serious accident, and traffic can back up to annoying proportions.
While signs might ask people to “pardon our progress” as construction work goes on, drivers in the Golden Isles battling potential traffic woes would be advised to practice a few other “p” words — planning and patience.
If you are going somewhere and want to be there at a specific time, leave earlier than you would have normally so that you can make it to where you are going on time even if traffic gets backed up.
If traffic does snarl due to road work or an accident, don’t lose your cool. Speeding to try to catch up will only delay you further when a cop pulls you over for breaking the law. Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste called speeding the biggest crime issue for the county recently, so you can be sure that police will be on the lookout for those with a lead foot this summer.
With a little bit of planning and patience, we can get through the progress that is underway and coming down the road.