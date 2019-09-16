Listening to opponents of school choice is an amusing exercise — if, that is, you think it’s funny to hear people make all sorts of nonsensical, contradictory claims about why our children shouldn’t have access to the education that best suits their needs.
Consider, for starters, this dynamic duo of excuses: 1) School choice doesn’t exist in many parts of Georgia, especially rural areas; and 2) if education dollars follow the child, our public schools will lose enrollment and funding, and suffer as a result.
Well, which is it? Are there no alternatives for students to choose? Or are there so many good options that students will leave traditional public schools in droves?
In reality, there are options in many parts of our state, including rural communities. There are private schools, both parochial and secular, as well as homeschooling associations – in addition to public choices such as charter schools, magnet schools and online schools. Are there communities that need more options? Of course. And they’d be more likely to have them if the state let families use education funding in more ways.
This brings us to a related argument: There’s no need for school choice because public schools are doing a good enough job already.
If public schools are doing fine, then why worry about students leaving them by the yellow-bus full? Could it be that many counties don’t have good enough schools — or that “good enough” isn’t really, well, good enough?
As we know, some families already choose among the existing alternatives for their children. In fact, that’s another half-baked argument against school choice: We’ll really just be giving money to people who would make another choice anyway.
Let’s unpack this supposed logic. First, the apparent premise is that anyone who wants or needs to make a choice is already doing so. But these alternatives are unaffordable for many Georgians; after all, public-school advocates constantly tell us that part of their problem is the high rate of poverty among Georgia schoolchildren. They lack the ability to make another choice, including to move to a neighborhood with better public schools.
School choice programs are explicitly about extending choice to those who can’t afford it now – while also not excluding anyone, just as a billionaire’s child isn’t forbidden from attending a public school.
Think, also, for a moment about the notion that when students leave public schools, they are hurting those schools because their funding disappears. This comes up only when people are trying to block a new school-choice program; no one claims those who already make another choice are similarly draining public schools’ budgets.
Why don’t opponents make that argument? One hopes it’s because they know it’s not true. On the contrary: Georgia has more than 150,000 private-school students and another 60,000 or so home-schooled. If they all suddenly enrolled in their local public school, they wouldn’t create a financial windfall but a financial crisis. Any additional state dollars sent to their districts wouldn’t come close to covering the district’s additional costs of educating those children.
Maybe that’s why you don’t see school choice opponents proposing laws mandating that all children attend their zoned public school. (Well, that and the fact that some lawmakers who oppose school choice for others are perfectly happy for their own children or grandchildren to attend private schools.)
Nor do opponents propose barring Georgians from moving from one public school district to another. Even though — here’s their logic again — it’s “taking away” state funding from the district being left behind.
So how do the self-same people turn around and claim that letting more students make choices, but also letting them use public funding for something other than a public school, “robs” public schools when those other scenarios don’t?
I don’t know about them, but I trust Georgians to see that self-serving contradiction for what it is.