I write this on a MacBook Pro running on a hotspot off my iPhone. I love Apple. In first grade, I got to work on an Apple II. By third grade, our school had an Apple IIe. By fourth grade, we had a computer lab filled with Apple IIe’s where we learned to type, learned the programming language Logo, and learned how to use AppleWorks. In sixth grade, we had BASIC programming on an Apple IIe. By eighth grade, we were rolling over to Macs and I fell in love with an Apple IIGS.

After growing up in Dubai surrounded by early Apple products, then returning to Windows 3.1 in Louisiana, I moved to college, saved my money, bought a Mac and never looked back. I am an Apple fan.

