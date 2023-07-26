I can’t believe I am writing a back-to-school letter to you in July. That’s because I can’t believe you are starting a new school year in July. Somehow, that doesn’t seem right. Back in the good ol’ days — which look better and better as I get older and older — school always began right after Labor Day.

Even today, I dread the thought of Labor Day because it reminds me of the years of having to get up early, put on shoes and socks and freshly-ironed clothes and trek off to school. Once there, I waited for recess to come and then how long until lunch and, after that, wondering if the school day would ever end so I could get home and take off my shoes and socks. And, of course, there was homework. Always the homework, which greatly interfered with more important pursuits like playing ball or riding my bike.

