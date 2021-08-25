If you find good news boring, you should probably skip this column.
Changes in the characteristics of a population of a country, state or county tend to be gradual. For instance, changes of any significance in the median age or racial composition of a population typically require a generation or longer.
But there are exceptions. A surprising exception — at least it’s surprising to me — is the increase in the level of educational attainment of the populations of the U.S., Georgia and Glynn since 2000.
According to the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey data, of people age 25 years or older in the U.S. in 2000, 52% had at least some college, while 48% had at most a high school diploma. 24% had a bachelor’s degree or higher, while 20% had not graduated from high school.
Of people age 25 years or older in the U.S. today, 62% have at least some college, 38% have at most a high school diploma, 33% have a bachelor’s degree or higher, and 11% have not graduated from high school.
That’s quite a change. Yes, it happened over 20 years. But it takes a good bit of time to produce an educated person, and it takes unrelenting persistence and dedication over a good bit of time to significantly reduce the high school dropout rate. Reducing the percentage of the 25 years or older population without a high school diploma from 20% to 11% in 19 years is a remarkable achievement.
Georgia is part of this national success. In 2000, of Georgians age 25 years or older, 50% had at least some college, 50% had at most a high school diploma, 24% had a bachelor’s degree or higher, and 21% had not graduated from high school.
Of Georgians age 25 years or older today, 60.5% have at least some college, 39.5% have at most a high school diploma, 32.5% have a bachelor’s degree or higher, and 12% have not graduated from high school.
How about hometown? Glynn is in on the success, too.
In 2000, 53% of Glynn residents age 25 years or older had at least some college, 47% had at most a high school diploma, 24% had a bachelor’s degree or higher, and 18% had not graduated from high school.
Today, 62% of Glynn residents age 25 years or older have at least some college, 38% have at most a high school diploma, 28% have a bachelor’s degree or higher, and 10% have not graduated from high school.
What’s more, this trend is going to continue for a while.
Within the 25 years or older population, the level of educational attainment varies inversely with age. That is, in aggregate, the level of educational attainment is highest among younger people and lowest among older people.
Today, while 33% of Americans age 25 years or older have a bachelor’s degree or higher, 39% of Americans age 25 years to 29 years have a bachelor’s degree or higher.
And while 11% of Americans age 25 years or older have not graduated from high school, only 5% of Americans age 25 years to 29 years have not graduated from high school.
Of course, the past 20 years is just the most recent stretch of the trend in American educational attainment that began long ago. But in case you’ve now had enough good news for one day, we’ll save the long-term trend for my next column.