Conservative activists are excited about the boycott of Bud Light. Anheuser-Busch, the beer maker, branded a can of Bud Light for a transgender activist, Dylan Mulvaney. Mulvaney, biologically male, celebrated his first year living as a “woman.” The week a transgender activist murdered six people in Nashville, Tennessee, Bud Light produced its Mulvaney-themed can. The backlash started.

Bud Light beer sales collapsed nationwide. Last week, sales were down over 20%. The week before, they were also down over 20%. Some grocery stores are so desperate to unload inventory that they are running “buy one, get one free” sales and still cannot sell the product. A bar owner tells me his local Anheuser-Busch distributor has gone from daily deliveries to weekly deliveries, and the bar owner cannot give away his supply of Bud Light.

