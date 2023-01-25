You thought the space race or the growth of internet technology were fast? The artificial intelligence (AI) technology race that is happening now makes the pace of previous technology development glacial in comparison. Even as I am composing this article, new applications and software are being released and combined with other AI packages to do remarkable, and somewhat unnerving, things. Search it on TikTok and you’ll see what I mean.

Just after Thanksgiving 2022, a major American AI research lab, OpenAI, released a public version of its chatbot, ChatGPT. Many of us have had experience with chatbots through customer service experiences. The chatbot asks various questions and uses your responses to direct you (sometimes) to a solution. ChatGPT, however, is something much bigger. A user can ask ChatGPT to do just about anything in just about any knowledge domain and they will get a detailed, articulate and generally accurate response. For instance, you might ask ChatGPT to fix an HTML code, solve a complex mathematical equation or write an essay, and it will do just that. It can even improve its outputs with clarifying prompts or questions from users as well.

