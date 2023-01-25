You thought the space race or the growth of internet technology were fast? The artificial intelligence (AI) technology race that is happening now makes the pace of previous technology development glacial in comparison. Even as I am composing this article, new applications and software are being released and combined with other AI packages to do remarkable, and somewhat unnerving, things. Search it on TikTok and you’ll see what I mean.
Just after Thanksgiving 2022, a major American AI research lab, OpenAI, released a public version of its chatbot, ChatGPT. Many of us have had experience with chatbots through customer service experiences. The chatbot asks various questions and uses your responses to direct you (sometimes) to a solution. ChatGPT, however, is something much bigger. A user can ask ChatGPT to do just about anything in just about any knowledge domain and they will get a detailed, articulate and generally accurate response. For instance, you might ask ChatGPT to fix an HTML code, solve a complex mathematical equation or write an essay, and it will do just that. It can even improve its outputs with clarifying prompts or questions from users as well.
My household was an early adopter of this technology and we have used it extensively. At first, I was stunned, upset and took a generally nihilistic view of what this meant for humanity. What use is human knowledge if robot knowledge is this advanced? Surely, we are headed for a future of lazy, uneducated humans. Why, for instance, would students bother with thinking about an essay response if a chat bot would at a minimum give them the idea for the response, or worse, allow them to simply plagiarize the answer?
Recognizing that ChatGPT produces results that are “original,” and therefore not detectable by existing plagiarism checkers, a 22-year-old Princeton University student named Edward Tian developed an app that could detect AI language in assignments. Teachers breathed a collective sigh of relief. But even more impressive than the app itself is that he unveiled his app on Jan. 2, 2023 — just 33 days after the release of ChatGPT. Now that is fast.
Admittedly, as I discover more about what ChatGPT can and cannot do, I still remain concerned. I can, however, begin to see the potential in it as well. When I think about different policy arenas — education, healthcare, the environment, economics — I can imagine ways in which this kind of remarkable technology might help accelerate progress, negotiations or weighing of policy alternatives.
Consider, for instance, if I am a busy legislator who needs to understand the potential pros and cons of a public policy option in a bill on which I am asked to vote. I can see where ChatGPT might help get me started in understanding the issue. Hopefully, our hypothetical legislator would combine this base knowledge with research and constituent feedback, but I think it’s conceivable that AI could serve not as a detractor of knowledge generation, but as a multiplier. Instead of becoming a tool for laziness, it has the potential to get us through mental blocks or spark new ideas we hadn’t considered in the first place. The same might be true for our students. Again, if they can resist the temptation to use AI as a crutch or tool for plagiarism, it might just help them move in new and creative directions.
As for what this means for approaches to teaching students, it is clear that we must think about ways not to dismiss, but to capitalize on these kinds of disruptive technologies. Maybe we reserve student assessments for the classroom or monitored online sessions. Perhaps we could use ChatGPT to make our classes and assignments better. I just asked the chat bot for five examples of excellent college-level textbooks on public administration that are under $100. The results were pretty good, including some of the most well-respected titles on the market that could also save my students some money. That is definitely something I can get behind.
Dr. Heather Farley is Chair of the Department of Criminal Justice, Public Policy & Management, an Assistant professor of Public Management in the School of Business and Public Management at College of Coastal Georgia, and an environmental policy researcher. She is an associate of the College’s Reg Murphy Center for Economic and Policy Studies.