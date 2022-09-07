In my last column for From the Murphy Center, I dedicated myself to the task of finding and highlighting “good news” in our community — but not just any good news. Specifically, I want to find interesting and inspiring stories of people and organizations that are advancing the development of the Golden Isles through their work. This week, I want to share some of the transformative work that has been going on to address social, political and economic equity in our community.

In late 2020 and early 2021, I participated in a multidisciplinary, multi-institutional project that was meant to help undergraduate and MBA students to think critically about economic development. Brunswick was used as the case study, and students developed projects aimed at equitable economic and workforce development.

More from this section

Minimally invasive procedures bring permanent results

Minimally invasive procedures bring permanent results

We all strive to look and feel our best. Diet and exercise are at the foundation for staying fit, but sometimes that is not sufficient for that stubborn belly fat or those hard to tone upper arms. Dr. Diane Bowen at Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery offers minimally invasive solutions …