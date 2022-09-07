In my last column for From the Murphy Center, I dedicated myself to the task of finding and highlighting “good news” in our community — but not just any good news. Specifically, I want to find interesting and inspiring stories of people and organizations that are advancing the development of the Golden Isles through their work. This week, I want to share some of the transformative work that has been going on to address social, political and economic equity in our community.
In late 2020 and early 2021, I participated in a multidisciplinary, multi-institutional project that was meant to help undergraduate and MBA students to think critically about economic development. Brunswick was used as the case study, and students developed projects aimed at equitable economic and workforce development.
This experience came on the heels of the Ahmaud Arbery murder and a movement in the country toward greater social and economic equity. This movement took many forms throughout the country — peaceful protests, violent protests, community forums, and local government-led reconciliation town halls. As I was sitting in on meetings with a wide variety of stakeholders in Brunswick, however, we kept hearing that these kind of conversations and community reconciliation were not really happening here. There were plenty of initiatives aimed at addressing problems of equity — the Community of Hope and Rise Risley program, changes in the Brunswick Housing authority and workforce development initiatives led by the Chamber — but community discourse was rare.
As the trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery commenced, however, that began to change. We began to see organized movement toward reconciliation and inclusion both from nonprofits and through religious groups. That work has continued to grow.
First, A Better Glynn continues to keep the discussion around equity central to everything they do in the areas of civic engagement, policy advocacy and leadership development. Just in the last week, they organized to get people out to the Glynn County Commission meeting and are holding a SPLOST open house. As election season heats up, we expect they will again produce a voting guide to help local voters understand candidate positions. Their work helps to keep equity central to the discussion within the civic arena.
Another ongoing effort is the equity dinners being held by the Glynn Clergy for Equity. Based on the Equitable Dinners at Work program in Chicago, a multidenominational group of clergy members have teamed up to form and deepen “relationships amongst people in Glynn County for the sake of cultural transformation.” They do this by creating safe spaces for difficult conversations around race and inequality.
Similarly, the Glynn County School system has teamed up with several local houses of worship in a faith-based partnership program designed to close gaps for schools in the Golden Isles that may have unmet needs. Every elementary school in Glynn County (except for Oglethorpe Point Elementary) and four middle schools in the county are designated as Title I schools under the Federal Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015. Schools must have a 40% free/reduced lunch count for students to qualify as a Title I school, which means most of our schools and students have unmet needs. As an example, this year Union City Church is partnering with Glyndale Elementary and Zion Baptist Church and Christ Church will partner with Burroughs-Molette to help meet needs in any areas the schools identify, such as mentoring, events or assisting local families.
Why does equity matter for the advancement of the Golden Isles? There is, of course, a moral and sociopolitical justice case to be made, but there is also a good business case for fostering a more equitable system and workforce. Discrimination is an economic inefficiency; it hurts more than the people who are being discriminated against. The entire community and local economy are impacted. Workers produce goods and services of value that enhance our standard of living. Preventing workers from being employed where they are most productive prevents value and wealth that could have been produced from doing so. It makes the entire community poorer.
But, when we dare to address inequity by generating real discourse in the community, research suggests that we leverage a larger talent pool, potentially understand the needs of a larger clientele and generate more effective teams. I think that sounds pretty exciting to anyone invested in seeing the Golden Isles continue to blossom.