Two years this week, I told you a final goodbye. In some respects, you were not the woman I knew and loved that left me. The highly organized mind contained within an extremely kind and giving person had been drained of its memory, and there were debilitating health issues those last couple of years. But they cannot erase the good memories.

I often ask myself what I would say to you today if by some miracle I could have a moment with you. First, I would remind you that our life together was one heckuva of a journey, spanning some seven decades. These two kids from East Point. Me, the editor of the high school paper, looking for a date to the Sweetheart Ball and not having one. Then asking one of my good friends, that being you at the time, to go with me. You said yes. Only one date. Only one time. And the rest, as they say, is history.

