I come today not to talk about what Roy Hodnett accomplished in his life, which was considerable. I am here to tell you what he did for my life.
Roy Hodnett died this past Thursday at the age of 98. He was a man for the ages — from a hard-scrabble upbringing to a hugely successful business career. He once told me he had a book in mind called “From the Outhouse to the Penthouse.” He never got around to writing it. Had he done so, I would have suggested a change in the title. Roy Hodnett may have come from an outhouse environment, but he was not about penthouses. He was too down-to-earth for penthouses.
Our friendship goes back more than 30 years ago. On one of my first visits to St. Simons, I saw a new condominium being constructed called North Breakers. I also saw that a real estate firm by the name of Trupp-Hodnett was in charge of sales. I bought a unit. I made a lifelong friend.
Only later did I discover that this kind man had been through hell in World War II. He was in the Battle of the Bulge, severely wounded and spent 14 months in the hospital as medics worked to save his leg. They did although he walked with a slight limp as a result. For his service to his country, he was awarded the Purple Heart, the Silver Star and the Bronze Star among other medals.
If there was a day that Roy Hodnett was not enthusiastic, I never witnessed it. He was enthusiastic about his family, his business, his community, his friends and life in general. A visit to his office was what a visit with Dale Carnegie or Norman Vincent Peale must have been like. No matter what kind of mood you were in when you walked into his office, you left feeling good about yourself and the world.
I never heard him utter an unkind comment toward anyone. I never saw him with a scowl on his face. Whether the real estate business went through a down cycle or through the roof, Roy Hodnett was always the same. Always upbeat.
He was a shrewd businessman who seemed to have the Midas touch. He made a lot of money for himself and his colleagues, but money didn’t seem to be his motivation. He gave a lot of it away. I think he just enjoyed the competition. And he was competitive make no mistake about it, whether in the real estate business, on the golf course or his weekly poker sessions. He was there to win. And he usually did.
And he was loyal to a fault. I wrote recently about my cynicism of friendships, having discovered that a lot of friends are attracted to you by what you can do for them and when those opportunities go away, so do those friendships. But not with Roy Hodnett. He was my friend from the first day I met him, and he remained so from then on. I never asked him for a favor, but I cannot imagine he would not have granted me anything I asked.
Loyalty works both ways, and I was able to display mine to him a few years back. It seems he and his grandson had gone to a breakfast meeting featuring a prominent politician that Roy had contributed generous sums of money to in the past and who he wanted his grandson to meet. Following his remarks, the politician breezed by the two and out the door without stopping. Roy told me that story in the car as we returned from a trip to Brunswick, not as a complaint but as a disappointment that he had not been able to have his grandson meet this person.
I had hardly parked the car before I had the politician’s chief of staff on the phone. To say I peeled his hide would be an understatement. How dare he do that to my friend and his grandson? They were deeply apologetic and promised to make amends. The politico called him personally to apologize. What makes this story special is that Roy wouldn’t accept his calls and never did. We laughed about that one for years. That’s what friends are for.
Roy enjoyed my columns in The Brunswick News and would call me to tell me so if he did not see me in person. I wrote a lot of them with him in mind. I write this one the same way but, sadly, I don’t seem to have the words to adequately convey what Roy Hodnett has meant to me.
At the end of every phone call or visit to his office, his final words to me were always, “Dick, I love you” to which I would reply, “Roy, I love you, too.” I can’t think of a better way to end this story.