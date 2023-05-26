In recent years, there has been a surge in violent crime in our nation’s capital, and unfortunately, our college students have not been spared. This issue has become symptomatic of a larger problem that plagues urban cities across the nation, where college students are being robbed and carjacked, all at gunpoint. As these young adults work to educate themselves and become productive citizens, they are faced with a harrowing reality: Crime can find them even in the hallowed halls of academia. Washington, D.C., the city that represents our nation’s values and aspirations, has become a chilling example of the challenges these students face.

As parents send their children off to college, they envision a sanctuary of learning, growth and self-discovery. They do not expect their sons and daughters to be held at gunpoint while walking to class or to the library. Yet, that is the disheartening truth for far too many students in urban environments. Washington, D.C., home to several prestigious universities, has seen an alarming uptick in violent crime targeting college students.

