James Thomas Lindley died on March 23, 2019, in Deltaville, Va. He is survived by his wife Sharon, four children, six grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. He was also a friend of mine. We were graduate students together in the University of Georgia Ph.D. program in economics during the 1970s.
Two memorial services were planned. On June 14, family and close friends gathered around Tom’s grave to eat, drink, share, support and remember. On June 15, a larger group met at his daughter’s house in Deltaville to do the same.
Cliff Sowell of Darien, my best friend, mentor, co-author, and just general partner-in-economic-wonderings, and I decided that we would drive, not fly, to Deltaville. Our logic was, if we assumed that our time was worth nothing (not an unusual assumption for either of us), then driving made the most economic sense. We rented what was called an ‘intermediate’ SUV to drive the 630 miles one-way along I-95. (For those who can do math — the 1,300 miles for the weekend.) In the rental car business ‘intermediate’ does not mean ‘mid-size’. It means small, designed for people whose average height is 5 feet and who do not have metal body parts.
Tom was part of my social capital. Social capital is the value that comes from groups or networks which allows individuals to achieve things they could not achieve on their own. When I started graduate school at the University of Georgia in January 1973, I met three students — Bill Sealey, Cliff and Tom. All three were very bright, loved economics and without knowing it, great sharing teachers. In a very real sense, they would become my social capital network. I learned more from them by just listening than from any classroom experience I had while at UGA. They helped me become more than I could have become on my own.
Each had their own unique comparative advantage in the various subdisciplines of economics. Tom and Bill favored finance and banking. As graduate students they published a paper in the Journal of Finance, the world’s leading finance journal at the time, that forms the theoretical fundamental foundation of the behavior of banks today. Cliff favored econometrics while I liked any area of economics where we could be successful and publish.
Together Tom, Cliff and I found a common interest in banking during the Great Depression. The early 1930s (as well as other periods in U.S. history) was a period of bank panics, runs and closings. The largest was in 1933 that culminated in President Roosevelt declaring the Banking Holiday of March 6, 1933, when all commercial banks were ordered closed for inspection and licensing, with only approved banks allowed to reopen on March 13, 1933. The idea was that the inspections and licensing would purge the banking system of unsound banks. Once rid of these ‘bad’ banks, the remaining banks would reopen, start lending again and the economy would recover.
In fact, this did not happen. The remaining banks did not lend once reopened. They only accumulated excess reserves of cash. While deposits flowed in, it was also difficult for bankers to determine if a new loan would be good or go bad given the depth of the Great Depression. In some sense bankers had lost repayment information needed to make loans to borrowers.
Then, upon seeing the accumulation of excess reserves, the Federal Reserve doubled reserve requirements fearing inflation. This policy helped create another recession in 1937. Yet, banks continued to accumulate cash and did not really begin lending again until the Treasury began financing World War II in 1940.
Sound familiar? The economic recovery of 2009 was slowed, in part, due to banks holding large amounts of excess reserves and not lending them. The previous recession, which may have been initiated by bank runs on unregulated ‘shadow banks’, was so deep that repayment information about borrowers had been destroyed or made difficult to estimate. Bank excess reserves grew as the Fed bought any financial asset that could walk during all the forms of quantitative easing in monetary policy. Concurrently the Fed, again snatching defeat out of the jaws of victory, started paying interest on these excess reserves. Thus, the Fed was in some sense, paying banks to not lend money out of these accumulating cash balances. As the French might say — the more things change, the more they stay the same.
While on I-95, Cliff and I talked about many things. In fact, I think we solved half of the world’s problems. Economics is a powerful tool. While it is a discipline with a history, tenants, graphs, theories and formulas, it is also a way to think about things and offers a framework for solving problems. Few disciplines can claim this.
Tom was very special as many of us shared ‘Tom stories’. Mine was the time he gave a panhandler a lecture on Connecticut Avenue in Washington, D.C. on what would happen to the economy if everyone panhandled. It was a thing of economic beauty — and he borrowed $20 from me to give to his new panhandling student. I never got my $20 back. What I did get was much more. I have lived a life that I would not have experienced had Tom not been my friend and part of my social capital.