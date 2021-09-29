As I mentioned in the first part of this two-part series on reverse mortgages, Tom Selleck (Magnum P.I.) and Arthur “The Fonz” Fonzarelli (Happy Days) can be found on your TV everyday trying to persuade you to consider a reverse mortgage.
With all due respect to Tom Selleck and “The Fonz,” for most seniors a reverse mortgage is not the ideal solution to enhance your cashflow in your ‘golden’ years.
A reverse mortgage is a loan secured by your home. However, instead of you sending monthly payments to the lender to pay off the mortgage, the lender typically wires money to you each month until either you sell the home or you die.
This is the second of two articles. In the first article, we provided a brief introduction to reverse mortgages. Today, we will briefly discuss the factors that one should consider before obtaining a reverse mortgage.
Types of reverse mortgages
We can divide reverse mortgages into two broad categories — reverse mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) under its ‘Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM)’ program and reverse mortgages provided by private lenders that are not insured by the FHA.
We do not encourage anyone to use the second type of reverse mortgage: One provided by private lenders that are not insured by the FHA.
Tapping the equity in your home
The point of a reverse mortgage is to tap the equity that you have built up in your home to access cash to pay bills. After paying off any existing debts secured by the home and any other liens on the property, the rest of the proceeds of a reverse mortgage loan can be paid to you in any of the following ways:
• Option 1 is one large lump sum payment of the full principal limit given to you in cash.
• Option 2 is an annuity for a specified period of time (you would receive fixed monthly payments for a set period of time). This is called a ‘term’ plan.
• Option 3 is a fixed monthly payment paid to you for as long as you are alive and reside in your home. This arrangement is called a ‘tenure’ plan. Please note that the monthly payments under a tenure plan would be smaller than those one would receive under a term plan.
• Option 4 is a line of credit available for you to draw upon when you choose to do so. As you age the credit limit will increase. This option also may be combined with either a term or tenure plan.
Want to know more?
If you want to learn more about HECM reverse mortgages, you can chat with a HUD-approved counselor and discuss your situation and your financial objectives. You can find a counselor by calling 800-569-4287 or going to the HUD website by pasting the following URL in your web browser window: https://entp.hud.gov/idapp/html/hecm_cnslr_look.cfm
While it is hard to generalize reverse mortgages, there are two important things to know. First, the interest rates and mortgage insurance payments for a reverse mortgage are generally higher than those for other types of residential mortgages. Second, if you have a reverse mortgage, when you die with the exception of your spouse or your co-borrower, any other person residing in the home cannot not stay, the lender will sell the house.
With all due respect to Tom Selleck and “The Fonz,” there are some other options to consider before pursuing a reverse mortgage. Some of the other options are refinancing a first mortgage, a first or second mortgage or a home equity line of credit. So, for most seniors, a reverse mortgage probably is not the best way to access the equity that you have built up in your home.