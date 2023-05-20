I am struggling to get an answer to a question. Each time I ask the question, I get statements that do not even come close to answering the question. Most of the statements relitigate the 2020 election. But this question really does need an answer before we get to 2024.

I asked the question on Instagram and my radio program. It is this: Taking all your arguments as legitimate that the 2020 election was stolen when then-President Donald Trump headed the federal government and his pick at Homeland Security authorized the drop boxes; his pick at the Department of Justice did nothing to stop the steal; and his pick at the FBI did nothing — and Republicans were in charge of Arizona and Georgia and had better positions in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — how is he not going to have 2024 stolen when President Joe Biden is now in charge; Christopher Wray is still at the FBI; Biden now controls the DOJ and Homeland Security; Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp are still in Georgia with axes to grind now; and Democrats now really control Michigan and Arizona with improved positions in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania?

