Pundits, liberal and conservative, underestimated the impact on the midterms of the reaction to the reversal of Roe v. Wade. In states like Kentucky and Michigan, where abortion was on the ballot, restrictions to abortion lost and “protecting access” to abortion won.

In California, voters voted on Proposition 1, a ballot measure to “codify” abortion by placing the right to abortion in the state constitution. Based on the language, one could interpret it as allowing abortion up to a moment before birth and when the mother’s health is not in danger. Gov. Gavin Newsom overwhelmingly won reelection. Proposition 1 passed by a larger margin than Newsom’s victory percentage. But even in conservative counties, where the Republican candidate won, a majority of voters voted for Proposition 1.

