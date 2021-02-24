This might not be true of everyone who attended graduate school, but after the experience you can fool yourself into thinking that you are pretty smart. For example, while hanging out after class with my fellow grad students, I would opine that I had just thought of something new that should be added to the body of knowledge known as economics.
Tom Lindley — a friend, fellow grad student, and someone who was much smarter than me — would say, “Skipper, don’t forget Sealey’s Law. ‘If you think you thought of something new, you haven’t.’” To this, Bill Sealey another friend, grad school colleague, but more importantly, the founder of Sealey’s Law would say, “Don’t forget the Lindley corollary to Sealey’s Law. ‘If, in fact, you have thought of something new, it’s not worth knowing.’” Both Bill and Tom had a way of keeping me humble.
In the face of Sealey’s Law and Lindley’s corollary, I have a new idea I would like to offer to our economics. In 2019, total federal government spending was $4.4 trillion dollars. To finance this spending and cover the deficit, the Treasury had to borrow almost $1 trillion dollars. This amount was added to our existing national debt. Furthermore, not including President Biden’s proposed COVID-19 relief bill of $1.9 trillion, the federal government has also spent $5.5 trillion on the previous versions of COVID-19 relief. This is in addition to the $4.4 trillion and represents even newer borrowing for the Treasury.
So, in a matter of less than one year, the federal government more than doubled spending, and it more than tripled its borrowing. Now, add President Biden’s $1.9 trillion (and note that not all of the $5.5 trillion has been spent), and you have the current state of federal government budget policy.
This spending has raised two questions. The first is whether the federal government should borrow this much money. The argument is, if families have to balance their budgets (which many really don’t), then shouldn’t the government do the same? This brings calls for a balanced budget constitutional amendment. The federal government should not be allowed to borrow any more money.
The second question is related to the actions of the Federal Reserve and the stance of monetary policy relative to all this spending. According to Chairman Jay Powell, the Fed is committed to low interest rates for the foreseeable future. Thus, in the face of all this spending, Treasury borrowing, and the commitment to low interest rates, the Fed must buy a lot of existing bonds on the secondary market as the Treasury sells a lot of new bonds on the primary market. Fed purchases increase the monetary base and, if banks lend this new money, the money supply will grow.
Thus, the second question is when will inflation come from all this newly created money? As previously argued in this space, the Fed pays interest on commercial bank reserves and, in essence, is paying banks not to lend money. So, the payment of interest on reserves artificially prevents inflation by stopping or limiting the lending process.
This is like putting duct tape on a thermometer to keep someone’s measured temperature from rising. Unfortunately, this does not keep the person from getting sick. As long as the Fed keeps its finger in the dyke by paying interest on reserves, measured inflation will not be seen but the potential is still there waiting to reveal itself if the Fed’s payment of interest on reserves lags or stops.
See, if the Fed targets interest rates, monetary policy becomes a prisoner of fiscal policy and the spend-happy politicians of both parties. Some COVID-19 spending has made sense. It made sense to bankroll entrepreneurs to develop vaccines. It also made sense to pay money to small businesses that closed due to federally mandated shutdowns. It does not make sense, however, to lend money to states that can’t manage their own fiscal affairs that date back to way before COVID-19 left China.
So, here is my new idea. We don’t need a constitutional amendment to make the federal government balance its budget. What we need is a constitutional amendment that says the Fed cannot target interest rates in formulating policy. Monetary policy should no longer be a prisoner of fiscal policy. If this happened, then fiscal policy deficits would be seen for what they truly do — limit growth, restrict private job creation, and hurt the ability of the market economy from raising the standard of living of all Americans. Let’s free the Fed and make our spending-happy politicians accountable for what they do to the rest of us.