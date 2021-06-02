May 5 at Tipsy McSway’s on Newcastle St. marked the fifth anniversary of 1 Million Cups, Brunswick — a milestone for sure.
The vision of the 1 Million Cups program, developed by the Kauffman Foundation of Kansas City, is to encourage entrepreneurs and to help develop a community’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Every Wednesday, or the first Wednesday of the month, 160 cities have meetings that support and encourage entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship by listening to entrepreneurs tell their stories. When we began five years ago, Brunswick was city 78, the third in Georgia (behind Savannah and Atlanta), and one of the first in the nation to follow a monthly format.
The basic idea of our monthly meetings is to hear two entrepreneurs tell their personal stories to a group of interested people. They have six minutes to talk about their personal path that brought them before us that Wednesday. Then, they respond to questions.
The presentations are not pitches, though we do want to know about the current state of business. The presentations are about an entrepreneur’s personal story. It is the belief that every entrepreneur has a story and, as they share it, others may discover that they have a story too. So entrepreneurs encourage potential entrepreneurs through their stories. In a very real sense, entrepreneurship is story telling.
Five years ago, downtown Brunswick did not seem like a very promising place. Silver Bluff Brewery and Richland Rum were only in the minds of dreamers. A few brave female entrepreneurs could be found, but after dark, almost nothing except for Tipsy’s. Wherever there is a challenge, there will be an entrepreneur. When the history of the rebirth of downtown is written, it will begin with the creativity and determination of a collection of female entrepreneurs.
When 1 Million Cups started in Brunswick, people told me that entrepreneurs and a supporting ecosystem were almost non-existent in the Golden Isles and, that after 6 months, we would run out of stories. After all, we are tourism dependent with a large retail sector, a few big employers and a port. Well, over the past 5 years we have heard the stories of 82 entrepreneurs. Recently, we heard how our entrepreneurs survived COVID-19. In one instance, we heard how an entrepreneur started a bouncy house center for children in the middle of the pandemic. We have also had our first entrepreneur make it to the Kickstarter platform in search of financing for a uniquely designed birdfeeder. Our youngest entrepreneur started middle school a few years ago but, at a younger age, started a nonprofit that has distributed thousands of pairs of shoes to the poor and those affected by disasters from the shores of the Gulf Coast to the mountains of Appalachia. We have also heard from two market makers who support the artistic creativity of the African American community. Persistence and passion are common to all of the stories.
So, here is to another five years. Entrepreneurship is alive and well in the Golden Isles. Come to Tipsy’s today if you want to join the excitement. We start at 9 am.