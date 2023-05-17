A recent poll from Associated Press and the University of Chicago’s research center NORC found that 70% of Americans, including 44% of Republicans and 63% of independents, do not want Donald Trump to run for president in 2024. The same poll found only 26% of Americans want to see Joe Biden run again in 2024, including 77% who say they are independents.

So, who are we likely to see as the two candidates in the 2024 presidential election? Donald Trump and Joe Biden, of course. Is this a great country or what? As for me, I am like the late baseball great Billy Martin in those old beer commercials: I feel strongly both ways. I don’t like Donald Trump and I don’t like Joe Biden. And if my mail is any indication, most of you agree with me.

