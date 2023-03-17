The United States has just witnessed the second largest bank collapse in its history. The victim this time was none other than the Silicon Valley Bank, which saw approximately $42 billion drained from its coffers in a matter of one mere day in a massive bank run. This shocking collapse has sent ripples throughout the financial world, leaving many to wonder who this institution is and what led to its downfall.

Silicon Valley Bank was long considered to be the financial darling of the startup and venture capital communities. With a laser-like focus on providing specialized services to these niche industries for four decades, the bank built up a loyal customer base and became the premier bank for every entrepreneur. The bonds between the bank and its clientele were strong, forged over time through mutual trust and respect. Startups were drawn to the bank by the promise of access to a vast network of resources and connections that could help them achieve even greater success. In fact, so deep was the trust placed in the bank that a staggering 89% of deposits were uninsured, as the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. only covers up to $250,000 per account holder — meaning that startups trusted Silicon Valley Bank so much that they risked all their money to keep large amounts of capital in accounts there. Using data taken from Forbes, to show how mind-boggling this number is when excluding the two now-defunct Silicon Valley and Signature banks, the average uninsured deposits among the 13 most uninsured banks is around 49%.

More from this section

Stabbing victim on vagrancy in city: 'It's getting scary'

Stabbing victim on vagrancy in city: 'It's getting scary'

Matthew Milburn read the sign again and again that told the occupants of a medical emergency helicopter about the importance of lowering a shade when flying at night. It was all he could do to keep from passing out on the flight from Brunswick to Jacksonville to receive treatment for a stab …

Land bank moves to forgive taxes on historic home

Land bank moves to forgive taxes on historic home

The Glynn-Brunswick Land Bank Authority voted Tuesday to extinguish property taxes owed on a historic home at 1315 Union St., paving the way for its preservation pending approval by the Glynn County School Board.

Rotary Club celebrates Reading Rockets program

Rotary Club celebrates Reading Rockets program

The Rotary Club of St. Simons Island celebrated 13 years of the local Reading Rockets program Tuesday at a luncheon, during which volunteers shared their experiences reading to preschool and kindergarten students in Glynn County.