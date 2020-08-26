If you have been inside many restaurants, grocery stores or convenience stores lately, you have likely seen signs asking you to pay using a card or exact change. The U.S. has been experiencing a coin shortage. According to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, the shortage is a result of business closures during the coronavirus pandemic. With fewer stores open to in-person business and folks’ remembering their moms’ advice that money is germy, cash just isn’t circulating like we are used to.
Folks have started to wonder about the U.S. going cashless altogether, and some pretty silly claims are being made on my Facebook news feed.
Perhaps it’s because everyone is already so jumpy about what 2020 might throw our way next, but some have become convinced that a cashless society is to be feared as the end of the world as we know it.
There will be no more money-stuffed birthday cards. Children will not be able to set up lemonade stands to learn business skills. When you need a little extra to pay your bills, you will not be able to perform odd jobs for quick earnings.
Of course, none of this is true. Gift cards and debit cards mail just as easily as cash, and technology — Paypal, Venmo, and the like — allows instantaneous money transfers. And, I suspect 21st century kids using Square or Venmo at their lemonade stands would be far less nostalgic for nickels and dimes than their parents or grandparents.
The criticism continues. A cashless society means the government will be able to trace and tax every dollar earned, saved, or spent in the country.
This part is true. Electronic transfers can be tracked. I am not convinced, though, that this is something to fear.
It is kind of funny to me that most people I have seen complaining about the possibility of their transactions being traced are complaining by posting to social media from their smartphones. You do know that anything you do from a smartphone is traceable, right?
If we learned anything from Edward Snowden, it’s that the government already has the tools, and in many cases the authority, to track us if they want to. Going cashless will not change this.
And, with very few exceptions, we are already legally required to report all of our income to the IRS and to pay taxes on that income. If you are worried about the fact that they will find out about money you are not already telling them about, you might need to get caught.
In truth, going cashless has both benefits and drawbacks. Earlier this year, a peer-reviewed article by economists in Malaysia found that cashless payments, specifically debit card payments, enhance economic growth in developed countries. However, another 2020 article makes a theoretical argument that cashless transactions reduce economic efficiency, and a paper published in 2015 found that the benefits of going cashless are not evenly distributed. More developed regions are more likely to have better infrastructure and will benefit more.
Perhaps the most convincing argument for going cashless is that it would bring about a reduction in crime. Indeed, economists have found that reducing the amount of cash held by individuals in a region significantly reduces street crime in that region. Some argue, though, that going cashless has the potential to increase other types of crime if safeguards are not put in place against organized, underground crime.
For me, it boils down to this: Going cashless would have its challenges, but it would not be the end of the world. For many of us, life would not change much at all under a cashless system.
But, even those with strong reservations about going cashless can take a deep breath. Folks have been talking about going cashless for decades, but the conclusion is always the same and has been echoed recently by the Fed. Cash isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Your green-filled birthday cards from grandma will keep coming.