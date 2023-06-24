Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado has advanced a privileged motion on the floor of the House of Representatives to impeach the president of the United States. I find myself in the unusual position of siding with Speaker McCarthy and not the congresswoman. This is, right now, a bad idea poorly timed.

The congresswoman says part of the reason to advance this is because of the president’s handling of the border situation. It would be far wiser, strategically, to impeach the secretary of homeland security who is responsible for the day-to-day issue. That would more likely get Republican votes and force more Democrats into awkward votes.

