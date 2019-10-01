It seems we can’t go through a month without some kind of brouhaha over land use in Glynn County. The majority of those disagreements have played out on St. Simons Island, but a developer’s proposal to turn Fiddler Island into a wedding venue drew some heat on the mainland.
The owner of the property, Tommy McGraw, met last month with residents of the Blythe Island neighborhood to discuss his plan at Zachry’s restaurant. According to a report from county planning and zoning staff, “The applicant desires to hold events such as weddings, music events, community gatherings, etc.”
His plan was met with animosity from many of the Blythe Island residents that attended the discussion. Some were nicer about it than others, but it was clear that the people who live there weren’t keen on the idea.
This looming confrontation ended when McGraw told The News last week that he was moving on from the idea. The proposal to rezone the land from residential to limited commercial use was even removed from the Mainland Planning Commission’s agenda for its meeting today.
“Our goal at that meeting at Zachry’s was to lay out the facts and make sure we were on the same page ... It’s clear the people of Blythe Island did not support it, and I’m not going to build something that’s going to cause a whole lot of animosity in the community,” McGraw said.
We commend McGraw for reading the room and realizing this is not something the Blythe Island residents wanted. Whatever he plans to do with the land, he said it will be within its current residential zoning.
The biggest issue for McGraw’s plan was the zoning. People who live in the area have a reasonable expectation that a neighborhood will remain just that — a neighborhood. Changing the zoning of part of a neighborhood for commercial use, no matter how limited it may be, puts an undue burden on the residents that live there.
The zoning question separates the issue from others that have popped up recently, like the dispute between the residents of German Village and the St. Simons Land Trust on the use of Village Drive. That bitter fight could be on its way to finding a solution for everyone involved.
We are pleased that the Fiddler Island battle never really took off. McGraw made the right choice for the neighborhood before boards and planning committees were really brought into the fray. Hopefully, that settles the Fiddler Island issue for the rest of time.