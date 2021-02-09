Hang onto your hats. This state and nation may be hurtling toward even more chaos than already exists.
Chaos is usually one of the many destabilizing byproducts that begins blooming when individual people and institutions selectively throw out or ignore rules and laws. Georgians or Georgia institutions are responsible for three such recent incidents.
A hospital shunned the rules when offering limited COVID-19 vaccine to the family members of hospital workers; two counties decided the CDC guideline prohibiting the eviction of renters in arrears with their landlords do not apply to them; and a congressman from Georgia is refusing to submit to a metal detector before entering the Capitol.
Without defending or contesting the intent, effectiveness or fairness of the rules violated in each of these incidents, it is accurate to say that noncompliance to rules generally accepted by the majority of the population raises this question: Why stop there? Why can’t any hospital, local government, elected official, business or individual cherry-pick which rules and laws sound good enough to follow?
The hospital in Rome feels it made the right move when offering the COVID-19 vaccine to the family members of health care workers. Instead of protecting one member of the family against the coronavirus, it felt justified in extending the same level of protection to everyone in the households of employees who are exposed to the virus daily. The rule prohibiting blanket household vaccination is based on the limited supply of the vaccine and a priority list of those who should receive the first doses.
Magistrates in Coweta and Carroll counties, two of the 159 counties in Georgia, feel the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lacks the authority to tell courts or landlords how or when to handle tenants who fail to pay rent. Against CDC rules, they’re hearing eviction cases and issuing rulings. The reason for the rule is to keep individuals and families sheltered during a period of high unemployment in this ongoing pandemic.
U.S. Reps. Andrew Clyde of Georgia is declining to comply with rules designed to protect his safety and the lives of everyone else who enters the Capitol. The Georgia Republican, who recently won the seat once held by Rep. Doug Collins, refuses to walk through the metal detection device set up to prevent anyone from entering the building who’s concealing a gun or other weapon. He and a congressman from Texas walked around it. Clyde claims the new House rule is unconstitutional and says he will appeal it and the $5,000 fine leveled against him for noncompliance.
Up to now, rules or laws considered by entities, governments or elected officials as illogical, unfair or unnecessarily burdensome were challenged in court or before an impartial judge. It ensured uniformity. An outcome for one, win or lose, generally was and still is an outcome for all.
It will be interesting to see where this trend goes. God help us all if every individual hospital, local government and elected official decides to pick and choose which rules and laws to follow and which to ignore.