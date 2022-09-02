Labor Day weekend is the last big celebration of the summer. While the weather may not look terribly different the next few weeks from how it did most of the summer — highs in the 80s, lows in the 70s and a decent chance of rain every day — it will feel like fall in other ways after Monday.

This being a three-day holiday weekend, we expect to see a lot of out-of-town and out-of-state license plates around the Isles. That means more people and more vehicles on the road than we would usually see as visitors squeeze in one more beach trip out of the summer.

