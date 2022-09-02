Labor Day weekend is the last big celebration of the summer. While the weather may not look terribly different the next few weeks from how it did most of the summer — highs in the 80s, lows in the 70s and a decent chance of rain every day — it will feel like fall in other ways after Monday.
This being a three-day holiday weekend, we expect to see a lot of out-of-town and out-of-state license plates around the Isles. That means more people and more vehicles on the road than we would usually see as visitors squeeze in one more beach trip out of the summer.
While this is the last chance for many to have some summer fun before diving into their usual fall routines, it is important to do so in a safe manner that doesn’t hurt others. If everyone follows the rules of the road, uses a little common sense and stays patient, it should be a fun holiday weekend for all.
Let’s start with an easy rule that not enough people follow: don’t drink and drive. If you are planning to go out and drink, give your keys to a designated driver who won’t be drinking, use a ride-sharing service or call for a cab.
Choosing to drive while inebriated can have tragic consequences not just for the driver and their passengers, but others on the road as well. More than 30 percent of people killed in Labor Day weekend crashes in Georgia between 2016 and 2020 were in accidents that involved drunk drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In 63 percent of those crashes, the driver’s blood-alcohol concentration was at least double the legal limit of .08.
Of course, not following the other rules of the road can also be dangerous. You can expect to see officers from all local agencies keeping an eye out for those speeding, using their phones while driving and other traffic offenses. If you don’t want a ticket or worse, follow the posted traffic laws.
Safety should also be on your mind once you arrive at your destination.
If you are planning a beach outing, take note of the weather and the currents. The flags at the beach will tell you what the swimming conditions are like — green means low risk, yellow means medium risk and red indicates high risk conditions. Be sure to stay alert even if it is green flag conditions, especially if you are with children.
We want everyone to enjoy their last big weekend of the summer, but don’t sacrifice safety for fun. A beach trip or a night out will only be remembered fondly if you can go home at the end of it.