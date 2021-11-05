While there are a plethora of books on the subject, there is nothing that can truly prepare you for being a parent. Sometimes it takes leaning on the wisdom of parents who have done it before you to make the right decision.
Bringing a child into the world is the ultimate test of responsibility. Children and teens are incredibly impressionable and will be looking to you to guide them through their formative years.
That help extends to how well kids do in school. Studies have shown that parental involvement in a child’s education has a strong correlation to a child’s academic success.
Glynn County Schools knows that fact, too. That’s why the system is hosting a new series called SaturDads and MomDays aimed at helping parents strengthen their relationships with students and provide tools for parenting and self-care.
Jahaan McClendon, the school system’s parent outreach and support coordinator, told The News that this is the first time the system has specifically tailored an event like this towards moms and dads. Four workshops are planned throughout the school year and each will have a different topic.
The first workshop for dads will be led by speakers Nick Clark and Charles Peterson of FIRM — Fathers Inspired, Restored and Motivated — and will cover topics such as co-parenting and staying actively involved in children’s lives. Courtney Lewis of Nurturing Excellence will lead a workshop for moms that focuses on co-parenting, building a solid family unit and self-care.
McClendon wants local parents to know “that they are not alone. There are other parents out there who may be dealing with the same struggles.”
When you think you are alone in the darkness, it’s always helpful to have someone there with you with a light to help guide you. And while reading as much as you can about being a parent isn’t a bad thing, there are some things that can be only learned by experience.
Nobody can really understand what it is like to be a parent if you haven’t been in those shoes. The school system’s workshop is a great way for parents to lean on their fellow parents, people who know what it is like trying to raise a child.
If you are interested in attending the workshop, you can register online at www.glynn.k12.ga.us/parentacademy/. The deadline to register for the Dec. 11 workshops is Nov. 26.
Being a parent is the hardest and most important job in the world. Don’t be afraid to ask for help if you need it.