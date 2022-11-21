The Golden Isles, along with the rest of the Southeast, received a sneak preview of winter of the last few days. The highs hovered in the low to mid 50s while the lows dipped down to the mid 30s in some locations. There were even freeze warnings for neighboring counties.
While winter in our part of the world is relatively mild compared to area just a couple of hours north or west, we do feel the cold bite of winter enough that residents need to be prepared. This past week or so of cold temperatures is a reminder of that.
As people try to stay warm during the winter, it often leads to an increase in the number of house fires. Heating is the second leading cause of house fires and house fire injuries in the U.S., and the third leading cause of house fire deaths, according to the National Fire Protection Association. The peak time for home heating fires is, unsurprisingly, the months of December, January and February.
There are measures you can take to reduce the risk of your home catching fire.
For starters, keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from a heating source. If you are using a space heater, be sure to only plug one into an outlet at a time.
If you have a chimney, have it cleaned and inspected before using it and make sure to store cooled ashes in a metal container away from any buildings. It’s also imperative that you not use your oven as a heating source.
Even if you follow all of the proper safety measures, a fire can still erupt. There are around 45,000 home electrical fires each year in the U.S. That’s why it is important to be prepared.
The best to be ready is to have working smoke alarms. They can detect a fire before you may be aware of the risk, especially if it happens at night. The simple fact is smoke alarms save lives, and you only need to look at what happened Friday as an example.
A home in Country Club Estates off U.S. 17 caught fire while everyone in the house was asleep early Friday morning. The cause of the blaze is unknown, but everyone inside was able to escape the blaze unharmed thanks to smoke alarms waking up everyone.
Glynn County Fire-Rescue acting chief Vincent DiCristofalo credited the home’s smoke alarms with saving lives. That’s why the county firefighters spent Saturday going around to other homes in the Country Club Estates neighborhood checking smoke alarms and installing the devices in homes that needed it.
Winter is coming to the Golden Isles, and bring some cold weather with it. Make sure your home is prepared by following the safety guidelines to help prevent fires and making sure your home has working smoke alarms.