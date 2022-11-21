The Golden Isles, along with the rest of the Southeast, received a sneak preview of winter of the last few days. The highs hovered in the low to mid 50s while the lows dipped down to the mid 30s in some locations. There were even freeze warnings for neighboring counties.

While winter in our part of the world is relatively mild compared to area just a couple of hours north or west, we do feel the cold bite of winter enough that residents need to be prepared. This past week or so of cold temperatures is a reminder of that.

Merry Mixer benefits Boys and Girls Clubs

It takes money to run a successful nonprofit organization, and the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia is no exception. Merry Mixer, an upcoming fundraiser for the organization, raises money for the 12 clubs (10 in Glynn and two in McIntosh). The organization serves 6,000 children and t…