In 2020, what is the most important piece of equipment for a police officer on patrol? Those who guessed “body camera” are attuned to current events.
All too often the accounts of police officers, White and Black, are being challenged by the individuals, White and Black, they take into custody.
One recent incident where an operating body cam might be a handy source of proving or disproving what happened occurred not too far from here. Waycross police involved in a traffic stop of a vehicle occupied by two preteens and three teenagers are accused of shooting at children aged 9, 12 and 14 as they fled the scene.
One police officer acknowledges he fired his gun at the vehicle, but only when it began moving toward him when he stepped out of his patrol car.
A 16-year-old and 15-year-old were the only two left in the vehicle at the time.
No one was shot, but the two teens were arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and reckless driving. The driver is facing two additional charges: running a stop sign, the reason the vehicle was pulled over by police in the first place, and driving without a license.
Once accusations of police firing at children in flight began thundering across the state, the Waycross Police Department put the two officers involved in the stop on administrative leave and asked the GBI to investigate the allegations.
Waycross police cars are not equipped with dash cams. Police in the small Ware County city are, however, equipped with body cams. Unfortunately, on this particular night, the officer firing at the vehicle as it headed toward him was unable to turn on his body cam.
This is not the first time a body cam failed during a controversial arrest, raising suspicion among those who distrust police. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday the lack of any material evidence that police shot at the backs of the children as they ran home to get their father. The state agency is asking anyone who might have proof to step forward.
There is no telling where this will go. It underscores, however, the importance of working body cams and their actual use. The images shown might fall short of providing 100 percent proof of what did or did not actually occur, but they will at least give the world some idea of what might have happened. And that’s better than nothing when trying to wring the truth from two conflicting stories.