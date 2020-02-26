There is no denying that our area has a homeless problem. The truth is the problem goes beyond the Brunswick city limits. It’s an issue cities and towns across the nation are having to face.
The good news is city leaders and others in the community are working to find solutions that will work. The homeless issue took up a major chunk of Monday’s planning meeting held by city commissioners. The commissioners had recently attended the Georgia Municipal Association’s Cities United Summit Training, which offers classes and seminars to help educate and offer potential solutions for problems faced by city leaders.
Commissioner Felicia Harris attended a class on homeless issues and brought back some good information for the city. She learned that the state is reallocating funds from homeless shelters to create a rapid rehousing program designed to help keep people in homes.
She also talked about why some areas have more of a problem with the homeless than others. Like any of us would, homeless people go where the services are to help them. That includes downtown Brunswick, where The Well, a day shelter for the homeless, is located. Unfortunately, that leaves the people who use The Well’s services during the day with nowhere to go come nightfall. That can lead to problems that involve police intervention.
This isn’t a problem that city officials can attack alone. It will take local governments, nonprofits and other community stakeholders working together to minimize the problem.
Some plans are already in the works. Local nonprofit Hand in Hand of Glynn announced recently that it plans to build 60 tiny houses for the homeless on property at the former Altama Presbyterian Church site on Altama Avenue.
The Rotary Clubs of Glynn County are seeking to help homeless veterans through its Veterans Village Initiative, which will place at least 20 homeless veterans in transitional tiny houses while they undergo counseling and training to sustain themselves.
The homeless problem is one that definitely needs to be addressed — not because of the perception it brings, but because these people deserve the chance to break out of their circumstances. With the city government, nonprofits and others working together, maybe a permanent solution to a hard-to-fix problem can be found.