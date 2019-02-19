Today’s work session for Glynn County Commissioners will bring up some things that are worth following going forward — topics that have proven to generate diverse opinions such as beach restoration and zoning changes.
The beach restoration project comes from a $2.5 million grant that was awarded to the county for helping restore the damage that was done by Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Irma in 2017. The bill was signed by former Gov. Nathan Deal last March, and the money can be used for a variety of purposes including studies; planning, consulting or engineering activities; construction and reconstruction of beaches and dunes, including dredging and placement of sand; installation of rock revetments and other activities.
The commission will hear a presentation about the best way to use the money today at the work session. Assistant County Manager Kathryn Downs said the study has identified some issues with the rock revetment that protects St. Simons Island and that it will also look at what can be done to encourage dune growth.
It is important that this money is used correctly to restore the natural barriers that have been eroded by the devastating storms of Matthew and Irma. We were thankfully able to avoid being hit by a hurricane in 2018, but we shouldn’t count on that luck forever. We need to be prepared for the next storm, whenever it arrives.
The other issue that has our attention is the zoning ordinance rewrite project the county is undergoing. The county is spending $200,000 on a consultant who will be interviewing stakeholders and taking stock of the development already taking place.
There have been a lot of issues with the county code that have led to litigation between the county and developers, as well as the county and residents opposed to development. It is obvious that changes are in order to not only keep the county out of court, but to spell out clearly what the rules are.
We know there are a lot of positions on this matter, particularly when it comes to the island. We still believe there is a way to balance the right of a property holder while maintaining the character of St. Simons Island.
We eagerly await to see what the consultants have discovered in their interviews, and what path forward they propose the county take. We hope that the money spent will be well worth it.