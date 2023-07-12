In 1999, an important event happened that has influenced the lives of thousands of young girls and women around the country — though many at the time probably didn’t realize how important it would become.

That summer, the Women’s World Cup took place at various locations around the U.S. The American squad also won the event, defeating China in a dramatic finale. Many people remember the iconic image of Brandi Chastain celebrating the winning goal in penalty kicks.

