In 1999, an important event happened that has influenced the lives of thousands of young girls and women around the country — though many at the time probably didn’t realize how important it would become.
That summer, the Women’s World Cup took place at various locations around the U.S. The American squad also won the event, defeating China in a dramatic finale. Many people remember the iconic image of Brandi Chastain celebrating the winning goal in penalty kicks.
That event put women’s soccer on the map in the United States. The championship game between the U.S. and China set a record at the time for the most people to attend a women’s sporting event with 90,185 people packing into the Rose Bowl for the game. It also set ratings records for television with an estimated 40 million viewers tuning in to watch the finale.
Interest in women’s soccer has only grown since then. In the Golden Isles, Coastal Outreach Soccer is hoping that this year’s Women’s World Cup could inspire today’s girls to take up the sport as it has several events planned over the next few weeks related to the World Cup.
For those who don’t know, COS is a nonprofit after-school program that offers soccer, academy and leadership development opportunities to children and teens from ages 4 to 18 years old from underserved and low-income families. The program has been a tremendous success helping its athletes not only improve on the field, but in the classroom as well. Since 2014, the program has a 100% high school graduation rate.
Girls can benefit from sports as much as boys can. The lessons that players can learn from playing a sport — from learning to overcome adversity to working together as a team — apply to girls as much as they do boys. Their athletic interests should be nurtured too. COS can help do that for underserved and low-income families.
Sometimes it takes an event like a World Cup to spark an interest that burns a lifetime. If you know a young girl who is interested in soccer and would benefit from the work that Coastal Outreach Soccer does, it is worth checking out what the program has to offer.