Downtown Brunswick is about to have a brand new, large meeting space. Renovations to the Brunswick-Glynn County Library are nearly complete, and those renovations include an overhaul for the library’s meeting space.
The library’s new conference space will have enough space to seat 400 people. That space can also be split up by partitions and become three separate conference rooms. The library will also have two new meeting rooms with the capacity to hold 20 and 30 people.
Of course, with the renovations on the verge of completion, the Mashes of Glynn Libraries Board of Trustees is working to establish the fees to rent out the new facilities in all of its available permutations. Director Geri Mullis went over the proposed rate structure at Tuesday’s Glynn County finance committee meeting.
Mullis said renting the 20-seat and 30-seat meeting rooms for a day, if the fees are approved, would cost $40 and $60, respectively. Conference rooms A and B can each hold 160 people, while conference room C can hold 80. Renting A or B would cost $300 while conference room C would run $160.
Combining conference rooms A and B would seat 320 and cost $500 a day to rent, while B and C combined would seat 240 and cost $400. All three together can seat 400 and would cost $600 to rent. Rooms would also be available for rent for half a day at half price with nonprofits getting a 15 percent discount on all room rentals.
The county will hopefully approve the public hearing on the rates at its next meeting, which will give citizens 30 days to add their comments about the fees. After the 30 days is up, the commission can give its final approval, and the library’s new meeting areas will be open for business.
The amount of meeting space now available at the library thanks to these renovations opens up new doors for the facility. It also shines a light as to why the proposed Oglethorpe Conference Center was not the best idea for downtown Brunswick.
If a conference center had been built on the Oglethorpe Block, it would have been years before it is completed and functional. By that time, the library’s meeting space would have already built up a reputation.
Competing with facilities on Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island would have been tough enough on the Oglethorpe Center. It gets even tougher when you add in a facility that is capable of holding 400 people located just a few blocks over.
We can’t wait to see what the new library looks like when it holds its grand opening celebration on April 5. We are also waiting to see what will happen to the Oglethorpe Block. The land has a lot of potential and can play a key role in revitalizing downtown Brunswick, if the right decision about what to do with the land is made.